CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners approved design work to repair water damage at the county courthouse.

County Judge Barbara Canales says it's an urgent problem that could impact safety. Specifically, there's water damage to the veneer of the building.

Crews will need to strip away and replace structural materials around the building and especially on the tower where most of the damage seems to be on the fourth floor.

Commissioners approved a little over $216K to be paid to a local engineering firm. Ultimately, they say repairs to the courthouse could cost up to $3M.

