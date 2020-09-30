Nueces County now has the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the state

Months back Nueces County had one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19 in the state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Counties in South Texas have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point the COVID-19 infection rate in Nueces County was extremely high.

“We went from having the highest rate of COVID infections in the state of Texas. In fact, at one point we were one of the highest in the nation," stated Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

In the last seven days the county has seen a turn around. The county has gone from having the highest infection rate in the state to having the lowest.

“We have gone from worst to first,” said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Judge Canales adding that county has come a long way from where the county was in July.

"This is something to be proud of and it's something to be very grateful for," said Judge Canales. "We must carefully and vigorously defend this line that we have now drawn for ourselves."