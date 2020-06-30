Nueces County District Attorney's office closed to the public until July 3 after family members of employees test positive for COVID-19

The District Attorney's office will be closed to public for in person services from June 30 until July 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces District Attorney’s office posted a statement on Facebook informing residents of the community that they will be closed for in person services until July 3.

The office made this decision after family members of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees are in self-isolation.

Employees will be working from home. There are employees who will be at the office to answer calls from the public and to handle other law enforcement, and court services.