Nueces County ESD #3 Chief in hospital after injury

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chief Davis of the Nueces County Emergency Service District 3 is currently in the hospital due to an injury.
ESD #3 posted to social media asking the public to keep Chief Davis in their prayers.
ESD #3 has not stated how the injury occurred or how long he has been in the hospital. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Nueces County Emergency Service District 3 serves the southwest portion of Nueces County, including Bishop, Driscoll, and Petronila.