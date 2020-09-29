Nueces County fills poll worker positions ahead of early voting

Nueces County is fully stocked with poll workers ahead of early voting. Something that can't necessarily be said for other parts of the country.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "To me it is just a fun time," said Barbra Williams.

Fun is synonymous with working election polls for Barbra Williams. Williams has been a poll worker in Nueces County for nearly a decade.

"I've worked from Petronila all the way out to Padre Island,” said Williams. “I've worked St. Anthony's in Robstown."

Williams said being a 'people person' is what drew her to election work.

"I enjoy talking to people,” said Williams. “I enjoy interacting with them. Enjoy interacting with my co-workers.”



Williams says some of those co-workers may not be working the polls this year due to COVID-19.

"They are cautious, and they are very...I won't say they are scared they're just not going to work it this year," Williams said.

Despite some being deterred to work elections the Nueces County Clerk’s office said they have enough poll workers for their early voting locations.

Williams said the county has taken many COVID-19 safety precautions to make her feel safe wherever she'll be located.

"We have masks, we have shields, we have gloves, we have sanitizer," said Williams.