Nueces County Judge: Bars will reopen in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tells 3News that bars will be allowed to reopen in Nueces County.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order which will allow bars to reopen at 50-percent capacity, per County Judges approval, beginning Oct. 14.

Last week, Judge Canales said she will be reviewing the order and meeting with officials from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the mayors of the cities in the county, and the sheriff to ensure that the protocols required by the order can be followed.

In order for a bar to follow all protocols, dance floors must remain closed and all guests must be seated while eating or drinking. They must also wear masks when they are not seated, and tables will remain limited to six people or less at all places and follow curfew guidelines.