Nueces County leaders prepare to receive economic relief money

Addressing issues from infrastructure to COVID-response with incoming 2021 relief bill funds.

Funds from the COVID-19 relief bill were distributed across the nation with Nueces County anticipating what they'd receive.

"This is money to help us recover, it's money that we need to spend thoughtfully," said Barbara Canales, Nueces County Judge.

Canales said they're expecting more than $60 million to be allocated and sent to the county.

"It could be as high as $70 million, it does run on population. We also expect the City of Corpus Christi to benefit greatly. We will receive more, but that is because we have a greater population," said Canales.

She plans to use the money to address issues like infrastructure, loss revenue and of course COVID-19 aid.

"We would have been on target to have $28 million plus in our cash reserves, instead we found ourselves just shy of $25 million. And so as a result, we could have had a stellar year, we will be able to produce those stellar numbers again so that is very important to me as the county judge," said Canales.

The relief money is expected to arrive in two separate payments; one in 60 days, the other in 12 months.

"So we wait with anticipation of seeing some real relief, of course, it's called the America's rescue act, and there is no doubt that America will benefit from these types of stimulus," said Canales.

While Canales awaited the fund's arrival, she said they would continue to review and understand the "fine print" of the bill.