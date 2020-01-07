Nueces County leaders respond to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases

As the fourth of July holiday quickly approaches, city and county leaders are doing their part to prevent the spread.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Nueces County leaders are responding to the latest numbers by announcing a new set of beach restrictions for the approaching fourth of July weekend.

Vehicular traffic will be banned along a 100-mile stretch, from Port Aransas to the national seashore.

Tuesday, June 30, 274 cases were reported for Nueces County.



That record setting amount of new coronavirus cases painting an alarming picture of the sharp increase. Something local hospitals are also feeling.

“Our hospitals in Nueces County or in the Corpus Christi area are at or nearing capacity.” Said City Manager Peter Zanoni.



Especially when it comes to the number of ICU beds meant for COVID-19 patients. Currently there are 105 patients in the hospital 33 of whom are in intensive care.



“We have about 9 ICU beds available; they have been fluctuating, we do not like these numbers.” said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

“We can have beds, but it takes nursing staff to manage the patients. Our nursing staff is short.” Said City Manager Peter Zanoni.



A request has been made to the state to help provide additional staffing.

Health director Annette Rodriguez simply asking folks to stay home as she also addressed a lack of testing supplies.

“Don't panic there is no reason for you to panic or get anxiety over I can't find a place to get a test.” Said Rodriguez.



As the fourth of July holiday quickly approaches, city and county leaders are doing their part to prevent the spread.



Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announcing she is working on an order to restrict vehicles on 100 miles stretch of beach over the holiday weekend from Port Aransas all the way down to the Padre Island National Seashore. Like what we saw during Easter weekend.



“I do think we have learned what happens when we don't protect our community from the tens of thousands of people who love to congregate together on a holiday weekend.” Said Judge Canales.



Piers and RV parks will remain open. Canales saying leaders are doing everything they can to prevent another a stay at home order.