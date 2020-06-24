Nueces County Mask order could pose challenges for some residents with disabilities

"My husband came home the other day, he had gone to the store, everyone had a mask on and he was completely lost, he got no assistance." Said Lesa Thomas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mask ordinance Judge Barbara Canales signed goes into effect Friday, June 26th.

The order requires all customers and employees to wear a face mask or covering inside businesses.

3News Mariah Gallegos reports how this order could pose unique challenges for some community members with disabilities.

"My husband came home the other day, he had gone to the store, everyone had a mask on and he was completely lost, he got no assistance." Said Lesa Thomas with the Deaf and Hard Hearing Center.

Thomas says that she's noticed first-hand with her husband how difficult it can be for those with a disability trying to navigate their way while many places now require face masks.

"We totally realize that having masks is an important safety for the general public, and people who are deaf or hard at hearing, it does create some difficulty in communication." Said Thomas

While Thomas understands the importance of the masks, Thomas says it certainly poses its challenges.

"The biggest reason for that is because if you're deaf and you're hard at hearing, you rely on facial expressions and lip reading for communication and if you wear a mask its limited." Said Thomas.

However, with masks becoming a requirement across more counties in Texas "There is a penalty imposed on the business for not following the health and safety practices and not posting them." Said local Attorney Matt Manning.

Manning also says it'll be up to businesses to help accommodate some of those needs considering, legally, they have the right to refuse anyone not wearing a mask.

"I'm confident most will, whether that be providing curbside service or providing some alternative service so that those patrons who are affected by wearing the masks are still able to partake in the local businesses."

With a little help from our community as well.

"COVID has really had an impact on our community yes, and the use of a mask can only make things worse if we don't take the time to address the needs of our community members." Said Thomas.