CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The doctors of the Nueces County Medical Society what to ensure the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are recommendations from them to keep you healthy and safe as Texas relaxes its rules.

Please follow the recommendations of the state, county and local officials as their recommendations are being made with input from physicians.

Wash your hands regularly especially before eating or touching your face. Practicing appropriate hand hygiene is safer than wearing gloves.

If you do touch your face, immediately wash your hands.

Wear masks when in public. It will protect yourself and others.

Follow social distancing and minimize trips to places with people outside your household.

Limit travel in and out of the area as much as possible.

When in public spaces maintain social distance.

Many of the large outbreaks have occurred after large public gatherings. Please be especially aware of this as the State of Texas relaxes guidelines. We still need to prevent the spread as much as possible.

Health care facilities should stratify COVID-19 staffing to avoid cross contamination or single point source infecting many.

It is not recommended to take prophylactic medications to treat COVID 19.

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 should be aware that they can donate plasma to help those who are currently ill. Contact the Coastal Bend Blood Center at (361) 855-4943.

If you feel you might have symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, muscle pain) Call your doctor. If you don’t have a doctor, seek advice from a clinic or urgent care center Call the City/County Health Department if you can’t reach a physician. (361) 826-7200 You may also call the Nueces County Medical Society for referral to a physician. (361) 884-5442

