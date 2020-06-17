NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and all four Nueces County Commissioners are in self-quarantine after a courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected person is currently self-isolating at home and the county is taking necessary disinfecting measures. The patient works in an office which does not have direct customer service, but they did have contact with members of the commissioners court.

After finding out about the positive test late Tuesday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales met with key department heads in the county and the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to come up with a plan recognize at-risk personnel and make arrangements for them to work from home. A plan was also developed to arrange testing for those that need to be tested.

All employees who came in contact with the person, including the County Judge and all four Nueces County Commissioners, will be tested and quarantined while working from home.

According to Nueces County, the government will be fully functional through remote work procedures as those practices were used during the early stages of the pandemic.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: