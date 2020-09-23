Nueces County Opioid Taskforce educates community during National Recovery Month

Join the voice of recovery as the Nueces County Opioid Task Force is hard at work to stop the crisis.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — An annual observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those who are struggling to live a healthy and rewarding life.

According to the Nueces County Opioid Taskforce, a person in Nueces County is three times more likely to have a death resulting from opioid use per capita than any other major city in Texas. That's 10 deaths for every 100,000 people, compared to the national average of four. That's why the Nueces County Opioid Taskforce is hard at work to bring an end to this crisis through education, prevention, and intervention. The group aims to build a healthier community that can better resist and overcome drug addiction.

"Hopefully individuals will know that they're not alone and that it is possible to obtain a life in recovery and maintain a life in recovery," said Brannon Prevett of the Nueces County Opioid Taskforce.

The theme for this year's recovery month is "Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections." Prevett says he is one of the voices and faces of recovery and hopes to encourage others by sharing his story. Prevett is in long term recovery from alcohol use disorder.

Over the years, he’s had close friends and family members die of substance abuse. Before beginning his journey to recovery, Prevett says his fears prevented him from asking for help, but when he asked for help, his friends, family and peers were supportive.

"By taking that step and asking for help, overwhelming support from friends and family and my employer, those in the recovery field and treatment field they just took me in and guided me through the process,” said Prevett. “I was able to live a second life beyond my wildest dreams."

Prevett says challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic like social isolation has led to an increase in substance abuse and mental health issues, but he wants people to know there are resources available to help.

The Nueces County Opioid Taskforce also offers a list of resources on their website.

Here is a list of resources available:

LOCAL

Nueces Center for Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities

ncmhid.org

(888) 767-4493

STATE

Texas Health and Human Services

211texas.org

2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905

NATIONAL

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

samhsa.gov