CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District announced a resident has passed away due to COVID-19.

The patient passed away over the weekend. The patient was a male between the ages of 60 and 69. According to officials he tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized mid-May.

According to the public health district “The patient was intubated but the family knew the patient did not wish to be in that condition and chose to honor his wishes.”

According to the public health district this past week “marks our 2nd highest week of COVID-19 cases since our first case in March.”

The health district is urging residents to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practice social distancing.