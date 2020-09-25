Nueces County residents sue the County for voting rights violation

The six defendants are requesting more than $100,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several residents are suing Nueces County for voting rights violations. The lawsuit that was filed last week alleges that at the beginning of the year, Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands mailed incorrect vote by mail instructions to around 1,500 people.



Some of that information included identification requirements that aren't required by law. The plaintiff's attorney, David Bright, said the letter discouraged and confused voters making them question the authenticity of local elections.

Once someone brought it to the attention of Sands, she sent out a letter acknowledging the mistake, which caused further confusion.



“Clients were saying, 'does that mean my vote doesn’t count? Does that mean I’m supposed to show up and vote? If I show up and vote, am I given a provisional ballot?” said Attorney David Bright. “They just didn't know. Once you deviate from the requirements of the elections, it becomes confusing."