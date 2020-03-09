Nueces County seeing an increase in Mail-In ballot applications

"I think the uptick is because we are still in a pandemic and there may be some people who are leery about the prospect of waiting in line."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mail-in voting has been a hot topic as we head towards the polls in November and a Nueces County election board member said requests for mail in ballots are at an all-time high.

That's according to Coretta Graham.

She is the chair of the Nueces County Democratic Party and member of the county's election board.

She said the county is taking steps to provide the safest experience at the polls due to COVID-19, but with the large numbers of people expected to be out on election day she says some still may not feel comfortable.

"I think the uptick is because we are still in a pandemic and there may be some people who are leery about the prospect of waiting in line," she said.

Graham said if you want a mail-in ballot you must fill out an application first.

She said you can request one at the County Clerk’s office or through the Texas Secretary of State's website.

In order to qualify for an absentee ballot Graham said you must be over 65, or have a disability, or out of the county at the time of the election or in jail but eligible to vote.

Graham said no matter how you plan to vote do it as soon as you can.

“Vote early, early voting starts October 13th,” she said. “Do not wait until the last minute. Have a voting plan. If you choose to vote by mail get your ballot in now."