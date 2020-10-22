Nueces County Sheriff Patrol Deputies arrest theft suspect

Emilio Vento is currently in the Nueces County Jail for an existing Robbery Warrant of Arrest with a bond amount set at $50,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Emilio Vento after police identified him and the vehicle he was driving to a robbery that had just occurred at La Palmera Mall.

According to the Nueces County Sherriff’s office Vento was taken into custody for a Robbery he allegedly committed earlier this year at JC Penney.

Vento was booked into the Nueces County Jail for an existing Robbery Warrant of Arrest with a bond amount set at $50,000 pending investigation for the more recent theft.