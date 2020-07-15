Nueces County Sheriff’s Office working to combat coronavirus outbreaks

Sheriff JC Hooper said he is having to reassign employees from other departments to fill in as correctional officers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office continues to combat an outbreak of coronavirus cases. Eight inmates are considered to be at high risk when it comes to their health. Those inmates have been isolated.

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said the medical staff at the jail has been successful in treating those inmates. He added that so far none have required hospitalization.



Yesterday, 50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department tested positive for COVID-19.

Hooper said the jail is his main concern. He said he will be having to reassign employees from other departments to fill in as correctional officers.

“We've pulled patrol deputies, we've pulled warrant deputies, we've pulled detectives into the jail because this jail is our primary concern," Sheriff Hooper said. "This jail is the biggest responsibility for the sheriff and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. We will continue to keep it safe for the inmates."

Sheriff Hooper said the standards require at least one correctional officer for every 48 inmates. Right now, the sheriff's office has just over 900 inmates in their system.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.