Nueces County Sheriff's Office looking for whoever was responsible for the death of 40-year-old Jaydee Rodriguez

If you have any information that can help investigators identify a murdered, call 361-887-2335.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homicide Investigators with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help them locate the person responsible for the murder of 40-year-old Jaydee Rodriguez.

Investigators hope someone has information that will lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons involved in this homicide case.

At 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, the body of Jaydee Rodriguez was discovered by a worker at the Chapman Ranch Cotton Gin, located at 1726 County Road 6 in Nueces County, Texas.

According to police evidence located at the scene indicated that Rodriguez was murdered at another location and his body was then dumped at the location where he was found.

If you know who is responsible, or have any additional information about this murder, you are asked to contact Sergeant Andrew Carrizales with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (361) 887-2335.