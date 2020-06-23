Nueces County tests 1,300 residents for COVID-19 in a single day

Tuesday, June 23, 1,300 residents in Nueces County were tested for COVID-19. This is the highest amount of tests administered in a single day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very busy day in Nueces County as first responders and medical personnel turned out to administer 1,300 COVID-19 tests to residents, the highest amount in a single day so far.

A massive undertaking that brought out hundreds of people who either believe they might be infected or were near someone who was.

"It's an incredibly busy day of testing here in nueces county." Said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Mid-morning cars were lined up at the American Bank Center parking lot, down the street at the Old Memorial Coliseum site and the Hilltop Community Center.

Testing tents were set up and manned by medical experts taking down information and administering the COVID-19 tests.

"We have had a record number of calls since last week and this is a result of that record of calls." Said Judge Canales.

800 tests at the american bank center. 250 more for City and County employees who were tested at the old memorial coliseum site.

Another 250 at the hilltop community center in Annaville for the general public.

Residents showing up for these tests had already gone through a vetting process and were prepped on what to expect.

"We have perfected in Nueces County drive through testing. We are just able to do so many so quickly." Said Judge Canales.

3News Rudy Trevino spoke to Judge Canales via zoom as residents were being tested at the American Bank Center.

"The 800 that you are there covering right now are actually all citizens that called 826-7200 and probably said to them I've either been in direct contact with a positive and I am experiencing symptoms, or they said i'm just experiencing symptoms." Said Judge Canales.

826-7200 the number Judge Canales mentioned is the City County Health District, the number to call should you want to know more about getting tested.

When you do call, be prepared to be on hold. Your patience will come in handy.