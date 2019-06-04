CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, hundreds of babies are born premature. While some of them survive, others do not.

This is why the nationwide organization March of Dimes hosts the annual March for Babies. The event raises awareness on premature birth and promotes healthy mothers. They also support the families who have lived through the ups and downs of prematurely born children.

On Saturday morning, teams gathered to support this cause. The three mile walk started at McCaughan Park. Before the walk, a Corpus Christi family took the stage to share their harrowing story.

Ashley Martinez and her husband spent years trying to conceive. When she finally became pregnant, they soon discovered she was carrying four babies. They were born preterm and unfortunately, one of her children did not live. However, the other three joined their parents on stage to celebrate and support others with a similar story.

Teams walked from the park to the American Bank Center and back. After the walk, each team representative got on stage to discuss why they participate in the March for Babies. At the same time, they were judged on their t-shirts and team spirit.

Thousands of dollars was raised at this event. All of it goes back to research and support of premature birth and mother health. March of Dimes believes there will soon be a time when no family has to suffer the death of a child because they were born too soon.