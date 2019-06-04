CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pizza and pets? That's how some Corpus Christi kids spent their Saturday morning.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Coastal Bend went to the Gulf Coast Humane Society to tour the facility with their mentors for Big Hearts, Little Paws.

Then, each kid picked out an animal and wrote a story about the dog or cat they chose. Each letter and drawing will be posted to the animal's kennel to encourage visitors to adopt.

For information on adopting a pet, head over to the GCHS website, here.