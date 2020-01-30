CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've ever called 911 in Corpus Christi, you've heard the calming voice of a MetroCom dispatcher.

For the past couple of days, the dispatchers have gone through training on how to communicate with a caller and first responders.

During training, the dispatchers went over scripts on proper communication in case of an active shooter. They looked at previous incidents like Columbine to study how dispatchers reacted and what could've been done differently.

"You never know how important training is, until something happens and then you're like 'we're so glad we got that training' so it is an important training for them to take, and we want our dispatchers to have the answer, and the only way that they'll be able to have the answer is if they train," Candice Martinez, a Dispatch Supervisor with MetroCom said.

Unlike most cities, Corpus Christi's dispatch works with law enforcement, paramedics and CCFD. Martinez said this makes their responsibilities even greater.

