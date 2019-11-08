CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: According to the AT&T Store in Corpus Christi, service has been restored. The store representative said if your phone has not reconnected, to turn your device off then on again.

We've received many questions about an AT&T and Cricket Wireless outage in Corpus Christi.

According to downdetector.com, there is an mobile outage in the Corpus Christi area.

Take a look at their map here. This is a developing story, stay with 3News for updates on what may have caused the outage.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: