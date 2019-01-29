CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family members are speaking out Monday night about the three children killed in a deadly train crash in Mathis over the weekend.

It's next to impossible for the family to hold back tears when talking about three little angels -- Aiden and Jacoby Posada and Aubree Galle.

"We are all feeling the same pain and heartbreak," said Randi and Jacob Maldonado, aunt and uncle of victims.

8-year-old Jacoby and 12-year-old Aiden Posada died on impact when a train hit the car they were in near Mathis and their sister 5-year-old Aubree passed away two days later.

"The boys and Aubree touched so many people with how sweet, and wonderful they were," Maldonado said.

Aubree's father was behind the wheel and is expected to recover.

"He's grieving as well as everybody else," Maldonado said.

Currently, the family remembers the laughter of the three children taken away too soon.

According to Randi, Aiden was the prankster with a kind heart.

"He was a sweet boy. very caring considering generous," Maldonado said.

Jacoby was very much like Aiden.

"The was always dancing and happy. very spontaneous outgoing little boy," Maldonado said.

"They were just so full of life. Aubrey was a real princess in life. Yes, she was," aunt Ashley Galle said.

The last time together the children spend time doing what they love the most -- fishing.

"She got a new fishing pole, and Coby would always have to bate Aubree's because did not like to touch them," Galle said.

The families placed a memorial along the tracks honoring Aubree, Aiden, and Jacoby.

"They loved each other that's for sure," Galle said.