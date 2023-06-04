Grass fire near Yorktown, Cimarron boulevards delays traffic Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near the corner of Cimarron Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard blocked both ways earlier in the day.
Flames could be seen in a field behind the High Supply Store.
Fire crews and AEP Texas were seen at the area at around 11 a.m. The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.
Both streets are now open, and details as to how the fire started were unavailable.
