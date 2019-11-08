CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have an appetite to get out of the house and enjoy some street food, this festival is for you.

Street Food Weekend hosted by the Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival Organization garnered hundreds of hungry people to downtown Corpus Christi.

Food trucks gathered around Whataburger Field for the event.

If you missed out on Saturday, there's still time to enjoy it. The event continues through August 11, 12 PM to 10 PM.

The event is kid and pet friendly. There's also plenty of activities for children to enjoy in addition to amazing food.