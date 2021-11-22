Help KIII and the Food Bank 'Share Your Christmas' to benefit those in need

Join KIII and the Coastal Bend Food Bank to make a difference in our community and help feed those in need this holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join KIII and the Coastal Bend Food Bank to make a difference in our community and help feed those in need this holiday season.

It's time once again for "Share Your Christmas," which is now in its 34th year. The food drive takes place on Dec. 3 but the giving has already started online.

Your money goes a lot further than you might think. Just $1 can help buy up to four meals, so if you give $20, that's 80 meals, etc.

On Friday, Dec. 3, you can drop your donations -- both food and cash -- off at the food bank. They'll have holiday music and some goodies for those who visit. You can also drop off donations at Hacienda Ford, which is a new sponsor this year.

It's important to note that unlike in years past, H-E-B is no longer a partner for "Share Your Christmas." We only mention that so you don't try to go there to buy donation bags as you may have done in previous years.

Students though are still pitching in to help like they always have. Schools in 11 counties will work hard to raise money and food donations for the Food Bank. The schools that raise the most will earn a grand prize of $800.

The supply chain issues and inflation are making things tougher on the Food Bank this year. Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, says grocers are having a tough time keeping up with their own inventory, and the Food Bank is receiving fewer donations.