Nueces County Commissioners discuss redistricting, residents invited to give input at upcoming meeting

County Judge Barbara Canales said in order to make the move as open, fair and transparent as possible, public meetings will be held, one being Monday, Nov. 8.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Redistricting will be the topic of focus for Nueces County Commissioners next week, and they are inviting residents to help redraw the map for its four county precincts.

It’s something the County has an opportunity to do every 10 years based on the most recent census data.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held a Zoom meeting from Austin about the process. She said according to the 2020 census, Nueces County has grown by 3.8-percent.

A proposed map was presented Wednesday at the Commissioner’s Court meeting, and Judge Canales said that was just the first step in reimagining the precinct lines, saying, “These are not maps that have been adopted. These are draft maps – first run, first proposal, and we’re looking for public comment.”

Canales went on to say that in order to make the move as open, fair and transparent as possible, public meetings will be held Monday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 10. Both meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Commissioners Court.

Those meetings will also be available online on the County’s website www.nuecesco.com.

In addition, there are already poster-sized maps on display by the Lipan entrance to the Nueces County Courthouse, located at 901 Leopard Street, and a box for written comments on the third floor outside of Judge Canales’ office.

Anyone who would like to offer input by phone may do so by calling 361-888-0444.

