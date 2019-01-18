GREGORY, Texas — Three families in Gregory, Texas, who have been without homes since Hurricane Harvey tore through the Coastal Bend were given new homes on Friday.

It was all made possible with the help of various Coastal Bend organizations, including the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, and some grateful donations from the community.

Among the three families who received new homes on Friday were the Garcias.

"I've been waiting for this key for a long time, but it was worth it, and I am so grateful for everybody," Monica Garcia said. "Very grateful."

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group said they have been able to help more than 150 families get back on their feet, either by rebuilding their homes or providing them with brand new homes. Their goal is to give as many people as they can a roof over their heads before spring.