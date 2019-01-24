More than 1,100 customers are without power in the Northwest part of Corpus Christi following a traffic accident near Calallen High School. According to the American Electric Power Texas website, the outage was reported at 12:45 p.m.

A dump truck traveling about Wildcat Lane between Northwest Blvd and Teague Lane knocked down some power poles bringing the line down. It happened just before 1:00 p.m.

The roadway has been closed down and police are on the scene directing traffic. According to the AEP Texas outage map, power is estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m. This is a developing story, please stay with 3News as new information becomes available.