CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday night at 7 pm Nueces County Correctional Officer LaDestiny Brown was arrested. Brown is 22 years old. According to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper Brown has been working at the County Jail for nine months

According to Sheriff Hooper Brown was "Taken into custody on four charges. Aggravated assault by a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with government documents and that had to do with incomplete, inaccurate or unsubmitted reports, and official oppression."

Sheriff Hooper also stated that "The official oppression charge applies to crimes like this that occur inside a facility like our county jail."

According to Sheriff Hooper these arrests are related to an incident that occurred May 10.

"A 20-year-old female inmate made an outcry about being assaulted and the jail administration followed up on her complaint. Said Hooper.

Sheriff Hooper said there are over 200 cameras in the jail. The camera footage revealed a concern. Sheriff Hooper said they turned it over to detectives at the Nueces County Sheriff’s office.

Detectives investigated the case. After consulting with prosecutors at the District Attorney’s office warrants were issued Wednesday leading to Brown’s arrest.

Brown remains in jail with a bond of $66,000. According to Sheriff Hooper she is no longer employed with the Nueces County Sheriffs Office and the investigation is on going.