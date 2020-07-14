Number of ICU hospital beds in Texas drops below 10%, Nueces County reporting 83 people currently in ICU due to COVID-19

The state had 984 ICU beds available as of Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the coronavirus outbreak continues to require more hospital admissions, the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the state has fallen to less than 10%.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, only 984 ICU beds were available as of Monday. That represents only about 8.5% of the roughly 11,100 ICU beds in the state.

State health department data also reveal that the percentage of available, non-ICU hospital beds stands at 21.5%, with only 12,066 of 55,600 beds available.

According to The Texas Tribune, Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and staff. Many hospitals in the state are no longer accepting transfer patients in order to maintain spaces for an expected surge.

Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded a ban on elective procedures to more than 100 counties across the state. Abbott has warned that if the trend continues, he may order another lockdown.

Through Monday, Texas health officials reported 264,313 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus since the outbreak began, 136,419 recoveries and 3,235 fatalities.

In Nueces County there were 437 people hospitalized as of Monday, with 83 in the ICU.

The situation in our hospitals is still dire as a federal team of ICU nurses and respiratory therapists referred to as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Christus Spohn Shoreline today. It's something Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said should be a wake-up call.

"Do you think its businesses as normal if the federal government sent us this type of crisis medical team?" Canales said. "We are in a terrible crisis right now. The fact we had lesser deaths than yesterday and lesser positive cases does not change the fact of what is happening at Christus and the Corpus Christi Medical Center."

County-By-County Breakdown