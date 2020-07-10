Number of registered voters in Nueces County reaches a new high

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County election officials say they're expecting a large turnout this after seeing record-breaking numbers.
Nueces County has more than 208-thousand registered voters, that's an all-time high.
It’s expected to keep going up over the next week as more applications get approved by the secretary of state's office in Austin.
“We're really excited to see the high numbers, but what we'd be really excited to see is the numbers at the polls because it’s great to register to vote but if you don’t take the next step to cast a vote, it’s no point,” said Voter Registrar, Kevin Kieschnick.
