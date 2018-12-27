AUSTIN — Following a Flash Flood Warning for the Austin area early Thursday morning, crews had to rescue numerous drivers.

A total of eight fire trucks, 39 firefighters, an ambulance and a commander responded to a low water crossing near Spicewood Springs Road at around 2 a.m. after two drivers were washed away by floodwaters.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Julie Roush-Butler's pickup -- along with a second car -- about a quarter of a mile downstream.

ATCEMS said one of the vehicles had water "flowing over the top" and that Roush-Butler was standing on the roof of her vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was able to get out on his own by the bank.

Roush-Butler was later rescued. Both drivers reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in the drivers' vehicles. Austin Fire's chief said Spicewood Springs Road floods very quickly and that it has been trouble for cars in the past.

In Manor, a deputy was rescued by a Star Flight helicopter while a person hanging from a tree nearby was rescued by a boat.

Deputy, person hanging from tree rescued in Manor floodwaters

Later in the morning, a man in his early 20s was rescued from high water in Hutto at the 400 block of Whitetail Lane, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

This incident had nearby neighbors in disbelief in how the young man made it out alive.

Brian Burke is the caretaker of the property where the car made its last stop into Brushy Creek.

"I can't even imagine him floating down," Burke explained.

The grey four-door Chevy car drifted away about a quarter of a mile down the creek, and Burke said the car doors where closed when they saw it early Thursday morning.

This is the intense scene on the 400 block of Whitetail Ln in Hutto.



Burke said at first he couldn't see anything, but five seconds later, the door opened and the guy emerged.

"I thought the car was going to flip over," Burke said. "Whe water was getting higher and the car it shifted because he was moving around, it was crazy."

Assistant Chief Shane Glaiser with the Round Rock Fire Department said the car could have drifted away just after midnight, and the young man was stuck for hours.

At approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, the man tried to get out of the car.

"I just couldn't believe it because you could see the windshield busted out," Burke said, grateful that the young man made it out alive.

Burke said this story could have ended in a tragedy, but it's a reminder that if you see water over the road it's always best to turn around and not drown.

Storm chances decrease overnight in Austin area; sunny and dry Thursday

