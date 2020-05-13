CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff.

In Corpus Christi, testing is going to be done by paramedics over a two-week period, according to Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says his department is working with the health department and Christus Spohn hospital to coordinate that testing effort.

There are 16 nursing homes in town and three have already been tested. That leaves 13 of those facilities to be tested by local paramedics.

