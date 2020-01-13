CENTER, Texas — The CBS 19 Weather team spent all of last week preparing East Texas for the worst of mother nature, and sadly Friday night into early Saturday that forecast came true.

Storms left damage all around the CBS 19 viewing area.

Now we are learning that at least some of the damage was the result of tornadoes ripping their way around East Texas.

So far, five tornadoes have been confirmed to have hit East Texas by the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

Here is what we know.

Nacogdoches County Tornado:

Nacogdoches County Tornado on 1/10/2020.

This tornado was on the ground for around three minutes covering a little over two miles. The tornado touched down six miles WSW of Nacogdoches along CR-723 just south of FM-225, lifting four miles WSW of the city near Floyd Harvin Road. It packed winds of 100 MPH and was 160 yards wide at the widest point.

This storm caused damage to multiple trees and homes, and sadly resulted in one injury and one death when a tree fell on a mobile home.

Panola County Tornado:

Panola County Tornado on 1/11/2020.

This, relatively short lived, tornado was on the ground for just 0.52 miles, touching down five miles ENE of Tatum, and lifting shortly there after. It packed winds around 110 MPH and was around 150 yards wide at the widest point.

This tornado did do some damage to the roofs of residences and outbuildings in the area, but almost more impressively it also snapped the trunks of well over 100 pine trees in the area.

Center, TX Tornado:

Center, TX Tornado on 1/11/2020.

Another tornado confirmed Sunday touched down two miles southwest of Center, staying on the ground for over six miles, moving through the city of Center, lifting four miles ENE of the city.

Widespread structural and tree damage was reported in the city of Center along the path of this tornado. This damage was not just from the wind, but also from numerous trees that fell on top of houses. One person was injured from this.

Most of the damage was found on the south side of town, with the worst damage being found in the Lakewood subdivision.

Rusk, TX Tornado:

Rusk Tornado on 1/10/2020.

The National Weather Service confirmed a fourth tornado on Monday near the city of Rusk. The EF-1 tornado hit just northwest of Rusk in Cherokee County near US Highway 69.

The twister touched down on a farm off of County Road 1619 and advanced for 0.86 miles. Its maximum width was 75 yards.

The tornado uprooted trees along its path, in addition to damaging the roofs of at least five homes and destroying a shed.

Karnack, TX Tornado:

Karnack Tornado on 1/11/2020.

A fifth tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Harrison County near Karnack. The EF-0 twister hit off of County Road 2108 and advanced for just over 3 miles.

It snapped branches off numerous trees along its path before lifting near FM 134.

At least one more storm survey is planned for the days ahead. CBS 19 will continue to follow this story and others from Friday night's storms.

