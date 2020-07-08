Ocean Drive set to be repaved

The last time Ocean Drive was re-conditioned was back in 1967.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will soon be some relief for residents who use Ocean Drive as part of their commute here in Corpus Christi.

City Council member, Greg Smith, says after years of potholes and patches, bids will be accepted starting next Wednesday to re-pave Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin.

Smith says the last time Ocean Drive was re-conditioned was back in 1967.

Two contracts will be awarded for approximately 60 thousand tons of hot mix to resurface the street.