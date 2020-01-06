CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Councilman Greg Smith shared to Facebook that Nueces County has "dropped to the 12th lowest infection rate of all 270 US counties over 250,000 population."



The positive test percentage continues to drop for Nueces. The percentage is now under 3%.

When it comes to new cases nationally the rate is still falling. The new case rate in Texas is flat and smaller counties are rising. Smith's post saying this "could be a function of targeted testing."

There is no trend of increased cases in beach counties population.

In the country "29 states have declining new case rates" and 21 states are increasing in new cases.

Smith also posted that there are "large outbreaks in the farm worker communities. Making hand harvested fruits and vegetables a "high risk area."



He also noted that Washington State "may be starting a second wave."