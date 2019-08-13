An off-duty Dallas police officer was struck by a DART train Tuesday afternoon in downtown.

The officer was wearing headphones when he was hit by the train while walking along Olive Street, Dallas police sources say.

Police were called to the accident at about 12:40 p.m. on a report that a Green Line train hit a pedestrian as it was pulling into the Pearl/Arts District Station.

The officer was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

He was attending the Crimes Against Children Conference, which runs through Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel off Olive Street.

DART police are investigating.

Tains have resumed service in downtown but bus schedules have been canceled in the area of the accident. You can check for DART service updates here.

Police at scene where an off-duty Dallas officer was struck by a DART train on Aug. 13, 2019.

