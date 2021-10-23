Officials believe they found the body of a missing young boy

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says a cadaver dog found a body that’s presumed to be 5-year-old Elijah Lewis buried in the woods in Abington, MA.

Authorities believe they’ve found the body of a young boy from New Hampshire who has been missing for about a month.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says a state police cadaver dog found a body that’s presumed to be 5-year-old Elijah Lewis buried in the woods in Abington on Saturday.

Officials from New Hampshire and Massachusetts held a press conference in Abington.

The chief medical examiner in Massachusetts will do an autopsy Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.