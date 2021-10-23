Officials believe they found the body of a missing young boy

Authorities believe they’ve found the body of a young boy from New Hampshire who has been missing for about a month.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says a state police cadaver dog found a body that’s presumed to be 5-year-old Elijah Lewis buried in the woods in Abington on Saturday.
Officials from New Hampshire and Massachusetts held a press conference in Abington.
The chief medical examiner in Massachusetts will do an autopsy Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within the last 30 days.