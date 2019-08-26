CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire officials are investigating just what started a blaze at Bishop Garriga Middle School Sunday night.

It broke out just after 7:00 p.m.

Within minutes fire crews were on scene and could see smoke coming from the building. They had to force entry into the building.

As of right now they officials do not suspect foul play.

With back to school on Monday classrooms and the building at the middle school will not be useable for some time due to smoke and water damage.

