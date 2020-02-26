CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Veterans Land Board are encouraging the public to attend a funeral for an unaccompanied veteran.

SR Don Lesley Ward was born on July 22, 1956. He served in the United States Navy from August 6, 1975 to December 15, 1976.

Officials say he is not expected to have anyone attend his burial and ask the public to attend to ensure he is not forgotten or left behind.

Ward will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States Flag on his behalf.

Details:

Thursday, February 27, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. SHARP

Service for SR Don Lesley Ward, U.S. Navy Veteran



Location:

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

9974 IH 37 Access Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78410