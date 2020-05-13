FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood Soldier, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, 20, of Houston, was last seen on April 22, at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

An extensive search continues by military and civilian law enforcement and Fort Hood military members.

Guillen is of Hispanic descent, stands 5'2, weighs 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to come forward if they have credible information to help locate Guillen.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's sister, started a GoFundMe page and asks for donations to hire a private investigator. She says she won't stop looking for her sister until she is home safe.

People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001. You can also contact their local law enforcement agencies. The payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to her whereabouts or conviction of persons involved is contingent upon their actions regarding the information provided