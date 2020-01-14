TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement officials are responding to a possible incident at Mansfield Dam.

According to Travis County officials, deputies are on scene at the dam, along with officials from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the Austin Police Department.

As of 11:30 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said no patients have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

