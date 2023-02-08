Officials warn against distracted driving in school zones as new school year approaches

As summer break comes to an end, Corpus Christi Police Department asks drivers to stay focused and follow the law.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said they are watching out for distracted drivers in school zones.

It comes as they announced increased patrols around schools. With students across the Coastal Bend going back to school this month, officials ask that drivers pay attention to the road.

Law enforcement officials also caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. They say it happens all the time, and to especially avoid it in a school zone when kids might not be paying attention.

"They're going to rely on you as the driver of a motor vehicle to be aware of your surroundings, of other vehicles, kids," said Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD's Traffic Section.

Pena said an increase in people getting pulled over in school zones for traffic violations could lead to more tickets.

"If you're stopping vehicles in a school zone, for distracted driving or speeding," Pena said. "So, you will see, you know, probably an uptick in those citations."

Pena also said drivers should obey the rules of the road throughout the year, not just when school is in session.

Drivers can use a cell phone in a vehicle, but he said it must be used hands free. Otherwise, it is a Class C misdemeanor. He also said to watch out for new schools and speed limits during your daily commute.

"If there's a school, there's probably going to be school zones," Lt. Pena said. "So, be aware of that, that school's starting soon."

There are also schools without school zones that officials ask drivers to be aware of, like Richard Milburn Academy in Corpus Christi. With up to 400 students, RMA Principal Elizabeth Hanna said they have students crossing South Staples Street between morning and afternoon sessions.

"If you could really be cautious driving through this area, understanding that students are coming and going all throughout the day," Hanna said.

Hanna said her office reached out to the City of Corpus Christi about adding a school zone but there is not one there yet. She said their logo was added to a nearby bus stop and hopes that will make the school more visible to drivers when they start school on Aug. 15.

"We just want to make sure that everybody's safe and secure and able to cross safely and get to school and get their education," Hanna said.

3NEWS also received a statement from Sr. Public Information Officer Richard Vargas with the City of Corpus Christi Public Works Department about its Safe Routes to School Program:

"This year, the City of Corpus Christi has completed enhancements around Yeager Elementary School, Kaffie Middle School, Tuloso-Midway Primary School, and Richard Milburn Academy. Construction has begun to install advanced warning signals, signage, raised medians, and school zone improvements on South Port Avenue and Texan Trail. As safety is our number one priority, the City continues to plan more enhancements to be constructed in the near future."

