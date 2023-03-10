Ofrenda at La Palmera mall invites community to share photos of loved ones

The altar located in the center court was created by K Space Contemporary and will be up through Nov. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

The next time you visit La Palmera mall, you'll be welcomed by a colorful and beautiful display that honors culture, tradition and loved ones who have died.

A large ofrenda was created over the weekend by K Space Contemporary and will be up through Nov. 2 in celebration of Día de los Muertos.

It was a few years back when the mall first reached out to the gallery to help them assemble a community ofrenda, but according to K Space Contemporary's executive director, Michelle Smythe, this is the biggest one yet!

"I think it helps people come together and acknowledge our deceased loved ones and pay tribute to them, remember them, and celebrate their lives," she said.

They've continued to save the photos over the years, and encourage community members to bring their own to be part of this year's altar.

"The public is invited to bring a photo," Smythe said. "They can leave it at concierge and concierge will put it on the ofrenda for you and this will be up through November 2nd."

Before you bring a copy of your special photo in, they do prefer it already come framed and no larger than 5x7 in.

For Smythe, the ofrenda is also a fun way to get the community excited about the upcoming Día de los Muertos festival, which is happening Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. - midnight in Downtown Corpus Christi.

To learn more about what all to expect at this year's festival or how to get involved, click here.