CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen now welcoming every guest with a Honey Butter Croissant, the restaurant is celebrating thousands of new families with the ultimate warm welcome – right as they leave the hospital.

To ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner, families will be surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.

Throughout the week of November 18, Cheddar’s locations nationwide will visit local hospitals or birthing centers in recognition of the complimentary first round of Honey Butter Croissants launching in its restaurants.

Newborns and their parents departing from hospitals that week will enjoy a welcome bundle from Cheddar’s.

The new families will receive a dozen freshly baked Honey Butter Croissants, chilled and ready-made Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole and Hot Fudge Cake.

Because Cheddar’s believes that there’s no warmer welcome than its iconic Honey Butter Croissants, croissant-inspired baby items will accompany the hearty meal, including blankets, onesies, and support pillows.

Honey Butter Croissants are the restaurant’s top-rated menu item and most talked-about item on social media. Baked fresh every 20 minutes or less, they feature a delicate, flaky crust with warm honey butter gently drizzled on top.

For more information about Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, visit Cheddars.com.