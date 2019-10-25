ROCHESTER, Minn. — The History Center of Olmsted County is opening up its vault this Halloween to get your take on which doll in their collection is the creepiest.

"It just looks like it's plotting its revenge or something," said curator Dan Nowakowski looking at one of the dolls selected for the "Creepy Doll" contest.

Nowakowski says one of the dolls is from as far back as the 1870's and, for some of the dolls, the wear over time has taken a toll.

"You can see where the paint is starting to chip," he said of one doll, "She was probably a gorgeous doll when she was first made."

The wear on the dolls can leave them looking a little scary. So, the History Center decided to use that to their advantage, selecting some of the scariest and putting their pictures on Facebook, where they asked people to make their pick for the creepiest of the creepy.

Nowakowski's pick is a doll made with human hair.

"I'm not a big fan of human hair ... especially on a doll," he said.

The top three dolls will be put on display at the History Center the week of Halloween.

The Center hopes all the attention they've gotten on social media will translate into a younger audience coming to their museum.

"We don't see too many young kids coming, or young adults come, and most museums are struggling with that," Nowakowski said. "So, we're trying to create an atmosphere to get them involved and get them to come and look and learn."

You can vote in the "Creepy Doll" contest through Sunday, here. The winner will be announced Monday.

