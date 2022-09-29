OLPH Catholic church unveils prayer garden in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

"Especially on my bad days, it brings me comfort just remembering him. This garden provides another place for me to come and reflect," said widow Priscilla Salazar.

A large number of your neighbors gathered Thursday night outside of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for the unveiling of a new memorial prayer garden.

The garden is said to be a first of its kind in Corpus Christi because it's designed to honor people who died as a result of COVID-19 and loved ones who have gone before us.

In Nueces County alone, there have been 1560 people who lost their battle with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Priscilla Salazar was among those who were at the ceremony and knows that heartache all too well.

"Sergeant Raul Salazar Jr right there," said Priscilla as she pointed to a brick in the garden.

Her husband, Raul was a member of the Nueces County Sheriffs Office when he passed away two years ago following a hard fought battle with COVID-19.

His name is now forever memorialized here in this prayer garden.

"Especially on my bad days, it brings me comfort just remembering him. This garden provides another place for me to be able to come and reflect," said Priscilla.

The catholic church unveiling the year long project to a group of parishioners and community members.

At the center of the garden, a bronze statue of an angel watching over the place of solace.

The bricks along the pathway in the garden each bare a name, but if you take a closer look, the darker bricks, those are specifically to honor the victims of the pandemic.

"I have this brick in memory of my husband Robert Wayne Luna," said Sandra Luna.

Her cousin, Roland Michael Cantu's name is in the garden too. He lost his battle to COVID last year.

"Actually yesterday was his one year anniversary. He was only 32," said Luna. "It's touching and I'm happy there is a garden like this for everyone, a beautiful thing so people aren't forgotten."

"It's going to be two years since I lost my mother to COVID-19," said Leticia Mondragon. "She was my best friend, my world, my life."

Mondragon was among the committee members with the church who set out to create a special place of remembrance.

Her brother and father are also here along the path.

"Seeing all the people here remembering their loved ones brings a sense of peace. I know my mother and family are always with me but having a place to come and reflect anytime you want to."