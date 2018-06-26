GATESVILLE, Texas - One person is dead and 11 are injured after an explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the explosion happened after 2 p.m. Officials said the 12 victims were construction workers.

They were transported to area hospitals including Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and Hillcrest in Waco. Four of those victims were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Officials believe the explosion is an accident and that no foul play.

BPD Sgt. Glen Bennett and other members of his National Guard Unit responded to assist in Gatesville. Our prayers to everyone involved. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DCIbsjRuLw — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) June 26, 2018

The office of emergency management also confirmed there was a partial building collapse.

Emergency responders from several agencies in the area responded to work the scene.

#ATCEMS has sent 5 ambulances, 1 Division Chief, & 1 District Commander to assist with a reported explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. The #ATCEMS AmBus is preparing for response to the incident as well. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2018

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients. A woman at the scene told Channel 6 their patients have been evacuated to other nursing homes and nearby churches.

Coryell Community Church said they will house some patients from The Oaks at Coryell Memorial.

Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest have activated their emergency operations centers and are preparing to receive and treat the victims.

Emergency department teams are making preparations to evaluate and treat arriving victims, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.

